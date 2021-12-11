Doja Cat Claps Back At Social Media User Who Accused Her Of Giving Members Of Her Team COVID-19—“Don’t You Ever Put Words In My Mouth”

Roommates, Doja Cat had to get someone together real quick after announcing she won’t be able to perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball because members of her production team have contracted COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Doja Cat verbally annihilated the social media user for incorrectly assuming she passed COVID-19 along to members of her team.

Doja Cat recently broke the news to her fans that she would be unable to perform at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball after discovering that select members of her production team tested positive for COVID-19. However, just after she posted the news an online troll popped up and accused her of being the reason her team was sick.

“Why is she mad at her team for getting corona when SHE gave it to them…get a grip, doja,” the Twitter user wrote—and they likely did not expect Doja’s clapback to be so fierce.

Doja responded, tweeting “Excuse me b**ch? I’m mad at the fact I can’t perform. Don’t you ever put words in my mouth you f**king demonic rat.”

This verbal exchange was after she posted a message explaining her show cancellation:

“We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine. For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won’t be able to perform at iHeartRadio’s New York Z100 or Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball. I’m extremely disappointed, Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there.”

As of now, Doja Cat did not state when she will resume performing.

