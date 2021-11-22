Doja Cat And Megan Thee Stallion Sweep Their Categories, Chloe Bailey Brings The Heat On Stage & Cardi B Proves She’s A Natural Host At This Year’s American Music Awards

Roommates, the 2021 American Music Awards brought out some of the music industry’s biggest and brightest stars—and some of your faves definitely didn’t disappoint! Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion walked away with multiple American Music Awards making them the biggest winners of the night, Chloe Bailey took her ‘Have Mercy’ performance to a new level and Cardi B proved that being a regular award show host is in her future.

Many of the early winners of the 2021 American Music Awards were in the R&B and Hip Hop categories where Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion both pulled off an impressive sweep. Doja Cat won three American Music Awards for Favorite Female R&B Artist, Favorite R&B Album and Collaboration of the Year. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion won awards for Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist, Favorite Hip Hop Album and Favorite Trending Song.

One of the most highly-anticipated performances of the night was from Chloe Bailey, who performed her hit single ‘Have Mercy’ with a new twist featuring a step team breakdown at the end. Before that though, chart-topping R&B group Silk Sonic opened the show with the first award show performance of their latest single ‘Smokin’ Out The Window.’

There were also some funny meme-worthy moments that occurred during the American Music Awards courtesy of the show’s host Cardi B. From an energetic, fashionable opening monologue to a hilarious exchange with JoJo Siwa, Cardi was in her element all night.

A somber moment during the show occurred when Brandy spoke about the Astroworld tragedy and asked that everyone continue to keep the victims in their prayers.

Overall, this show was the perfect way to end a week that has been very heavy. See ya’ll next year!

