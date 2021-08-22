Doing your business bookkeeping yourself can save you a lot of money

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Self-employed workers can save a lot of money by doing their own accounting and bookkeeping – and it’s easy to learn how
For the self-employed, bookkeeping and accounting can seem like either a huge waste of time, or an expensive drain of money in order to pay someone else to take care of it, but doing your own bookkeeping and accounts can actually save self-employed workers a lot of money. You just need to know the best way to do it. There is software available to take a lot of the time and effort out of bookkeeping for your business, and doing so can save you a lot of money.
Learning bookkeeping can save your business money
When you use an external party or pay someone else to do your bookkeeping, you’ll be charged a fee for the work they do, and often a percentage of any return – such as tax return – that might come through. With a little time and effort, and the right software support, you can do it yourself, and you won’t have to pay for the privilege.
One system that can help you to quickly and easily sort your business’ finances is QuickBooks – it’s an accounting software package developed by Intuit, It’s designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses by offering accounting applications (both local and cloud versions) that can take payments, manage bills, and execute payroll functions – should there be any staff besides you.
Knowing QuickBooks is a common-sense business decision
With a decent knowledge of how to use QuickBooks, the pain is taken away from bookkeeping, and it becomes less of a time sink. A good place to start is with The QuickBooks Self-Employed Bookkeeping Training Bundle, which will teach you all about the software for your specific circumstances, and is currently available for $25.99, a reduction of 98 per cent off the full ordinary purchase price of $1,257. Make your business accounting quicker, easier, and cheaper by learning QuickBooks.
