Dogelon Bullish and Raises Above 100% By CoinQuora

  • Dogelon Mars grew in price over 100% in 24-hours.
  • Elon’s token reached a 1 billion market cap.
  • Crypto.com announced the ELON listing on their platform.

Another bullish meme token, Dogelon Mars (ELON), surged over 100%. At the time of writing, the meme coin ELON continues being bullish with a 143.98% increase in price. Meanwhile, its 24-hour trading volume also increased by 691.19%, amounting to $741,767,703.9.

However, earlier today, the meme token posted on their Twitter (NYSE:) account that ELON reached a 1 billion market cap. At the same time, Dogelon entered the top 100 in CoinMarketCap.

To clarify what ELON is, technically, it is a fork of . In fact, they named it after the capital city of Mars. In addition, Dogelon is pronounced as Dog-a-lon, not a Doge Elon because that would be arrogant.

Currently, Crypto.com tweeted the listing announcements as well. Besides this, the tweet gathered almost over a thousand likes. Furthermore, this tweet announcement made can also be considered as one of the reasons why ELON boosted its price value.

Today, ELON crypto trades at a high price of $0.000001998. If this bullish run keeps on, it may reach a growth rate of 200% or more in no time.

