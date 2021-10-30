Dogelon Bullish and Raises Above 100% By CoinQuora

Dogelon Bullish and Raises Above 100%



Dogelon Mars grew in price over 100% in 24-hours.

Elon’s token reached a 1 billion market cap.

Crypto.com announced the ELON listing on their platform.

Another bullish meme token, Dogelon Mars (ELON), surged over 100%. At the time of writing, the meme coin ELON continues being bullish with a 143.98% increase in price. Meanwhile, its 24-hour trading volume also increased by 691.19%, amounting to $741,767,703.9.

However, earlier today, the meme token posted on their Twitter (NYSE:) account that ELON reached a 1 billion market cap. At the same time, Dogelon entered the top 100 in CoinMarketCap.

Approaching Mars at rapid speed! $elon #DogelonMars pic.twitter.com/Je3iD7Sg1I — Dogelon Mars (@DogelonMars) October 30, 2021

To clarify what ELON is, technically, it is a fork of . In fact, they named it after the capital city of Mars. In addition, Dogelon is pronounced as Dog-a-lon, not a Doge Elon because that would be arrogant.

Dogelon Mars is listed in the https://t.co/vCNztATkNg App Buy $ELON at true cost with USD, EUR, GBP, and 20+ fiat currencies. Download the App to start trading #ELON now! https://t.co/HJSex73YyB For more details – https://t.co/96XJTVsnXw @DogelonMars pic.twitter.com/mCMYuEd8n2 — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) October 29, 2021

Currently, Crypto.com tweeted the listing announcements as well. Besides this, the tweet gathered almost over a thousand likes. Furthermore, this tweet announcement made can also be considered as one of the reasons why ELON boosted its price value.

Today, ELON crypto trades at a high price of $0.000001998. If this bullish run keeps on, it may reach a growth rate of 200% or more in no time.

Continue reading on CoinQuora