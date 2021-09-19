DogeDrinks Aims to Disrupt The Soft Drink Industry By Leveraging Decentralized Finance By BTC Peers

DogeDrinks Aims to Disrupt The Soft Drink Industry By Leveraging Decentralized Finance



Decentralized finance (DeFi) has been dubbed to disrupt the traditional financial system, but it appears to be doing more than that. With DeFi, people have the opportunity to create the next generation of economic structures that will allow anyone from around the world to participate in revolutionary product developments that will potentially serve the world. Many blockchain and crypto-based projects are adopting the technology to improve their services to include a wider global audience.

One of these projects is DogeDrinks, a blockchain-powered innovative soft drink company headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. The company also has a token ecosystem that is built on the Binance Smart Chain.

Overview of the DogeDrinks Company

DogeDrinks is a cryptocurrency-backed soft drink brand that is designed to support the modern lifestyle based on organic, super food ingredients. It serves as both a reflection token and soft drink at the same time. The company aims to bring more people into the captivating and exciting world of cryptocurrencies. They hope to achieve this feat by utilizing blockchain technology to create tangible products that people can and will interact with every day of their life. The founding team of DogeDrinks believes that the true value of any cryptocurrency depends on its connection to the real world.

According to the whitepaper, the core value of DogeDrinks is to support the healthy lifestyle of people and to help them enjoy better health through functional drinks. The team behind the company is made up of active executives, creatives, and scientific researchers from the global soft drink industry. DogeDrinks is bringing disruption to the global trillion-dollar soft drink industry. The company is offering natural, prebiotic, anti-oxidant, plant-based ingredients, unlike what has been obtainable in times past. Some of their products include Doge Energy, Doge Relax, Doge Sleep, and Doge Focus.

Dogedrinks is for everyone, all drinks are mineralized, sugar free and non alcoholic. They have also integrated decentralized finance into their ecosystem. Interested members can also buy their token now on PancakeSwap.

The DogeDrink Token

The token is intertwined with the company by a smart contract that ensures all the profits generated by the soft drinks distribution will be integrated back into the token ecosystem. This will help to appreciate the value of the token and will also help provide liquidity to staking pools, non-fungible tokens, and farms that will eventually benefit token holders irrespective of their location. The token is a BEP-20 token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The distribution of the soft drinks will start by December 2021 in Mexico. It will be done through direct online sales via websites like Amazon (NASDAQ:).

Within the first quarter of 2022, the products will be made available online in the United States and Canada. The team will set sight on the Asian market, and China in particular, by the end of 2022. The token has the boost and burns feature that helps keep the price high by burning the tokens bought during any sale. The initial liquidity is locked in within DX lock for a period of 12 months.

The Impact of Decentralized Finance

Before now, people who could invest in the soft drink industry have always been a small number of elites and wealthy individuals. With the integration of DeFi, the DogeDrinks Company has thrown the door open for anyone and everyone to invest in the trillion-dollar soft drink company.

Innovation and disruption are an assured inheritance, as the DogeDrinks executives said in our interview; “we believe that the future of this industry is related to promoting health and wellbeing, something that the pandemic has shown us is that the old paradigm of sugar, sodium and sickness are out, functionality and bio-hacking are the present and future. We want to create a movement in our industry and a community with our consumers, for the current and future generations, intertwining new ways of cooperation, giving them something that they are related to, but that also makes them happier, wealthier and healthier”

