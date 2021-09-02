Dogecoin Foundation demands copycat memecoin ‘Dogecoin 2.0’ change its name By Cointelegraph

The Dogecoin Foundation has issued a statement distancing itself from a new copycat project called Dogecoin 2.0 (DOGE2), firing off legal demands that the new memecoin change its name.

In a letter published Aug. 31st, the Dogecoin Foundation asserts it has engaged brand protection lawyers to contact Dogecoin 2.0’s developers in a bid to “protect the Dogecoin community from being misled and to protect the Dogecoin name from possible misuse.”