Dogecoin Foundation demands copycat memecoin ‘Dogecoin 2.0’ change its name By Cointelegraph

The Dogecoin Foundation has issued a statement distancing itself from a new copycat project called Dogecoin 2.0 (DOGE2), firing off legal demands that the new memecoin change its name.
In a letter published Aug. 31st, the Dogecoin Foundation asserts it has engaged brand protection lawyers to contact Dogecoin 2.0’s developers in a bid to “protect the Dogecoin community from being misled and to protect the Dogecoin name from possible misuse.”
