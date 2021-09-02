Dogecoin Foundation Asks Copycat ‘Dogecoin 2.0’ to Change its Name By CoinQuora

- The Dogecoin Foundation asked the copycat Dogecoin 2.0 to change its name.
- The Foundation said that Dogecoin 2.0 is co-opting the Dogecoin brand and reputation for advantage.
The Dogecoin Foundation (DOGEC) demanded the copycat Dogecoin 2.0 to change its name.
On August 31, the Dogecoin Foundation stated to have taken its distance from a copycat project, Dogecoin 2.0 (DOGE2). The memecoin issued a statement that it is filing legal demands against the new memecoin. More so, this is to push Dogecoin 2.0 to change its name.
The statement comes weeks after the restoration of the Dogecoin Foundation. According to the foundation, it will support core developers and projects working on Dogecoin. Moreover, this initiative attracted support from leading crypto enthusiasts like co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk.
In a letter, the Dogecoin Foundation said it has hired brand protection lawyers to reach Dogecoin 2.0’s developers. The firm behind the famous memecoin said he wants to “prot…
