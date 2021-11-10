DOGE, SHIB, and FLOKI as the Top Meme Tokens By CoinQuora

DOGE, SHIB, and FLOKI as the Top Meme Tokens



DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Rises as the Kings of Meme Tokens.

Whole crypto market cap reaches over $3 trillion.

The crypto dogs continue to set the crypto world on fire. In detail, the DOGE, SHIB, and FLOKI cryptos each successfully recorded a huge market cap amounting to over $2 billion. The overwhelming amount of market cap that each of these cryptos possesses made them the top favorite meme crypto of investors worldwide.

Furthermore, the tokens mentioned above are not just ordinary meme digital assets. To be specific, these tokens have a great team of developers and famous people behind their back to support the development of the project. For instance, SHIB has its own decentralized exchange and other technologies to support its network rally in the crypto space.

At the same time, DOGE remains the favorite meme token of Elon Musk, the CEO of TESLA and the world’s richest man at press time. Meanwhile, FLOKI stays on track by partnering with different exchanges in the crypto world. With this, FLOKI is able to expand its presence worldwide.

On the other hand, the crypto world nowadays is taking the greener path towards the moon. In fact, the whole market cap of the crypto world is now over $3 trillion. Indeed, this is a huge sum of funds that cannot be overlooked by the financial sectors inside and outside the crypto world. But of course, this will not be possible without the help of , the king of crypto assets.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades a bullish price of over $65K per crypto with a 24-hour trading volume of almost $40 billion.

