Doge meme hits $220M valuation, as Sotheby’s Bored Apes auction is tipped to fetch $18M By Cointelegraph

The original Doge meme NFT has soared to a valuation of around $220 million following its successful fractionalized token sale this week.

Ludicrously high prices for in demand NFTs are the flavor of the week, with Sotheby’s new Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT auction predicted to fetch up to $18 million.

Apes are not a bore for Sotheby’s

Yuga Labs auction: Sotheby’s