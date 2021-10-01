DOGE co-founder sets sights on Ethereum bridge and NFTs for mass adoption By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters.

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus has set his sights on nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and an Ethereum-to-Dogecoin bridge to help bring about for mass adoption of the meme coin.

In a Sept. 30 tweet, Markus emphasized the importance of completing the Ethereum-Dogecoin bridge so that the asset could be integrated with top Ethereum-based NFT platforms such as OpenSea, enabling non fungible purchases with DOGE.