DOGE co-founder sets sights on Ethereum bridge and NFTs for mass adoption By Cointelegraph

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus has set his sights on nonfungible tokens (NFT) and an Ethereum-to-Dogecoin bridge to help bring about mass adoption of the meme coin.
In a Thursday tweet, Markus emphasized the importance of completing the Ethereum–Dogecoin bridge so that the asset could be integrated with top Ethereum-based NFT platforms such as OpenSea, enabling nonfungible purchases with DOGE.
