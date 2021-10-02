DOGE co-founder sets sights on Ethereum bridge and NFTs for mass adoption By Cointelegraph

Home Business DOGE co-founder sets sights on Ethereum bridge and NFTs for mass adoption...

DOGE co-founder sets sights on Ethereum bridge and NFTs for mass adoption

Matilda Colman
Dogecoin (DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus has set his sights on nonfungible tokens (NFT) and an Ethereum-to-Dogecoin bridge to help bring about mass adoption of the meme coin.

In a Thursday tweet, Markus emphasized the importance of completing the Ethereum–Dogecoin bridge so that the asset could be integrated with top Ethereum-based NFT platforms such as OpenSea, enabling nonfungible purchases with DOGE.