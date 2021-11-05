DOGE and SHIB Dropping, but Other Meme Coins on the Rise By CoinQuora

DOGE and SHIB Dropping, but Other Meme Coins on the Rise



DOGE and SHIB experience massive drops.

Dog meme coin knockoffs experience slight gains.

Experts warn users to sell these coins before it drops like DOGE and SHIB.

(DOGE) and (SHIB) experienced some steep drops Thursday night. Meanwhile, some knockoffs of the popular meme coins got some noticeable gains in the past 24 hours.

$shib down 42% already… did you take profits anon? — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) November 5, 2021

DogeMoon (CRYPTO: DGMOON), another variation of dog meme coin DOGE, is up 171.2% in the past 24 hours. The meme coin surged 178.9% in its pair. On the other hand, it gained 176.5% on its pair. Despite the surge, the token is still down 35.2% from $0.001736, its all-time high that happened back in May.

ShibaZilla (CRYPTO: SHIBZ), another variation of dog meme coin SHIB, again without any verified use cases, is up 145.14% in the past 24 hours. Alpha Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: ALPHASHIB) also rose by 111.4%.

Many experts warn investors to sell these meme coins before it dumps. According to them, these meme coins will fall after pumping up. Despite the warnings, there are still many people who rally and advised more users to buy more of these meme coins.

Continue reading on CoinQuora