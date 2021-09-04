Dog The Bounty Hunter Says He Used The N-Word Because The Brothers Gave Him A Pass

In a recent interview with @entertainmenttonight, Dog The Bounty Hunter addressed several allegations, including allegedly being homophobic and racist.

In the above clip, Dog is explaining that he previously used the racial slur because ‘the brothers’ gave him a pass. While speaking, he even stated he had a pass ‘kind of like Eminem.’

I have never been a racist. I’m 33.5 percent Apache. But because of over 15 years ago, I have an Achilles’ heel because I used the wrong word,” Dog told ET. Chapman used a racist slur more than six times during the call, according to the publication.

Dog added that he “thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use it, kind of like Eminem.”

Dog continued, “I had just gotten out of prison in 1979 after spending time, 18 months in Texas and it was probably three-fourths from the Black tribe. So that was a word that we used back and forth, as maybe a compliment,” he said. “My pass expired for using it but no one told me that.”

Dog continued to say that he has a lot of Black friends, and the word was used as a “compliment.”

Dog was also asked about his daughter claiming he was homophobic. He stated, “I have three men on my staff that are gay. My daughter is gay, Baby Lyssa. I don’t understand why anybody would ever say that.”

The host stated, “Remember proximity does not mean that you are not racist or homophobic.”

“Would I die for a gay man or a Black man? I would lay down my life,” Dog said.

