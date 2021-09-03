Dog The Bounty Hunter Marries Francie Frane – Hollywood Life

Congratulations are in order for Dog The Bounty Hunter, who is officially a married man! He wed Francie Fran, two years after the loss of his wife, Beth Chapman.

More than two years after Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman lost his wife, Beth Chapman, to cancer, the bounty hunter and reality television star is married again! He and Francie Frane officially tied the knot on September 2 in a ceremony in Colorado, Entertainment Tonight has reported.

The nuptials were making headlines before the ceremony even took place, after Cecily and Bonnie Chapman revealed that they have not been invited to the wedding. “I think he’s just scared that we remind him too much of my mother,” Cecily, 28, told TMZ on Aug. 23, referring to her mom Beth, who tragically died of cancer in 2019. Nevertheless, their sister Lyssa, told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview that her 68-year-old dad “still has pictures” of his late wife “up all over his house.”

“I think God gave Francie to my dad,” she said. “I think she came in a place [in] his life where he really needed help and strength, and she gives him that. Francie lost her husband mere months before Beth passed away to cancer. They met by chance. Francie’s husband was the yard person for our property [in Colorado]. My dad called [her] for yard work and they started talking over the phone. They didn’t pursue each other. It happened by chance. It happened by fate and it’s a really incredible love story.”

She continued, “My dad was working on the Colorado house after Beth passed and he called the yard guys to come pull out the weeds and Francie answered the phone and she said, ‘I’m sorry, my husband’s passed.’ And he said, ‘Oh my wife passed…’ And they met up for coffee and that’s how they started dating.”

Lyssa told HL that, despite their plans to forge a life together as man and wife, Dog and Francie still mourn the loss of their loved ones. “I’ve been in the room when they both cry over their spouses,” she said. “It’s kind of awkward. They’re really good for each other. And my dad’s in a really good place and I wish we could all be in this good place together as a family.” Congratulations to the happy couple who are officially husband and wife!