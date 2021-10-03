Dog The Bounty Hunter Goes In Swamp Water In Search For Brian Laundrie – Hollywood Life

Dog the Bounty Hunter shared a video of himself wading through water ‘on the islands off the West Coast of Florida’ while searching for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito’s homicide case.

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 68, proved he’s willing to get down and dirty to locate missing Brian Laundrie on Oct. 3. The television personality, who started his own search for the 23-year-old person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, shared a video clip of himself walking through swamp waters on an island off the West Coast of Florida to his Twitter page, and revealed he’s been working hard all weekend. “The search has continued throughout the weekend on the islands off the west coast of Florida. #justiceforgabby #brianlaundrie,” the caption for his post read.

The search has continued throughout the weekend on the islands off the west coast of Florida. #justiceforgabby #brianlaundrie pic.twitter.com/j6AozoP6UL — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) October 3, 2021

In the clip, a fully clothed Dog slowly makes his way in the water after pushing a boat out of the way and walks further in the area with others while surrounded by trees. They can all be seen looking around for the avid hiker and seem very focused and determined to get what they came for.

Dog’s latest video comes two weeks after he first announced he was getting involved in the search for Brian, who’s been missing since Sept. 14. Since the announcement, he’s revealed he’s gotten a lot of promising leads that could help him find the former fiancé of Gabby, whose body was sadly found at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19, eight days after she was reported missing. One of the leads has led him to a campsite he believes Brian may have recently visited.

In addition to Dog and his crew, the FBI has been actively searching for Brian in the North Port, FL area, where he was last seen. Brian was on a cross country camping and hiking trip with Gabby, who can be seen with him in the pic above, in the months leading up to her death. After traveling in her van and documenting their moments on social media and YouTube in July and most of Aug. family and friends stopped hearing from Gabby around the date of Aug. 28. Brian then returned to his parents’ home in North Port, where they both lived, on Sept. 1 but was alone and quickly obtained a lawyer.

Despite attempts to contact Brian and his family, Gabby’s parents didn’t hear from them and reported their daughter missing on Sept. 11. The story sparked significant media interest and a few days before Gabby’s body was found, Brian’s own parents reported him missing. A warrant was eventually put out for his arrest after it was revealed that he used a debit card without authorization in the days after Gabby was last heard from. Brian’s parents still refuse to speak about the mysterious case and have only been releasing statements through their lawyer.