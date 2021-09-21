Does Uranium Energy Corp. Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio? By StockNews

© Reuters. Does Uranium Energy Corp. Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?



The share price of leading uranium mining company Uranium Energy (NYSE:) has shot up over the past month, propelled by skyrocketing uranium prices and growing demand for uranium for nuclear electricity generation. However, given that a widening uranium demand-supply gap and pandemic-related disruption of mining activities could mar the industry’s prospects, will the stock be able to retain its momentum? Read on. mining and exploration company Uranium Energy Corp . (UEC) in Corpus Christi, Tex., is engaged in pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium in the United States and Paraguay. It holds interest in several projects, including Palangana mine in Texas, Slick Rock in Colorado, and Alto Parana titanium projects in Paraguay.

UEC’s stock has gained 84.1% in price so far this year and 62% over the past month. This can be attributed primarily to uranium prices hitting an eight-year high this month, following the recent launch of an exchange-traded trust by Sprott Asset Management LP and the growing utilization of nuclear power as a low carbon emission energy option.

But UEC’s stock is currently trading 20.7% below its 52-week high of $3.77. Moreover, COVID-19 pandemic-related supply disruptions on uranium mining and issues with processing activities could make it challenging to meet the growing demand. And the industry’s cyclical nature only makes matters worse. This volatile backdrop could cause the stock to experience a downtrend.

