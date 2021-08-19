Does Recent IPO Company Beauty Health Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Does Recent IPO Company Beauty Health Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?



The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) went public through a SPAC deal on May 6, following which the stock has gained in double-digits. However, with mixed financials and anticipated negative consequences of the COVID-19 Delta variant surge, is SKIN an ideal addition to one’s portfolio? Read more to find out.The HydraFacial® Company went public on May 6 through a reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The combined company was renamed The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.10 billion.

The company’s stock has gained 75.2% in price since it began trading, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index’s 5.6% returns.

Here’s what could shape SKIN’s performance in the near term:

