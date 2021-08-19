Does Recent IPO Company Beauty Health Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Does Recent IPO Company Beauty Health Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) went public through a SPAC deal on May 6, following which the stock has gained in double-digits. However, with mixed financials and anticipated negative consequences of the COVID-19 Delta variant surge, is SKIN an ideal addition to one’s portfolio? Read more to find out.The HydraFacial® Company went public on May 6 through a reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The combined company was renamed The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.10 billion.

The company’s stock has gained 75.2% in price since it began trading, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index’s 5.6% returns.

Here’s what could shape SKIN’s performance in the near term:

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR