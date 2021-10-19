Does Penny Stock CYREN Belong in Your Portfolio? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. Does Penny Stock CYREN Belong in Your Portfolio?

Israel-based cybersecurity company Cyren (NASDAQ:) boasts a broad consumer base and has been completing several product developments with the help of Cyber Inbox Security. However, CYRN’s shares have declined in price over the past few months. So, let’s evaluate if it is wise to scoop up its shares now. Read on.Based in Herzliya, Israel, Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) is developing and marketing information security solutions to protect Web, e-mail, and mobile transactions. Its offerings include Cyber Intelligence Suite and CYREN EmailSecurity, and its customers include industry-leading companies such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:) Google. However, the penny stock has lost 50.9% in price over the past year and 21.1% over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $0.47.

CYRN announced on October 6 that it received written notification from the Nasdaq Capital Market that it needed to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement by April 4, 2022. In addition, the company has been selling shares and intends to use the proceeds for working capital purposes and the repayment of debt.

On September 20, CYRN completed a private offering of roughly 14 million of its ordinary shares. However, this transaction could lead to share dilution. So, CYRN’s near-term prospects look uncertain.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR