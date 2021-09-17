Does Evergrande’s $300B debt crisis pose systemic risk to the crypto industry? By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Does Evergrande’s $300B debt crisis pose systemic risk to the crypto industry?

Amid speculation as to whether China’s second-largest property developer, Evergrande Group, will default on its $300 billion in debts, analysts are wondering whether the firm’s collapse could pose contagion risks for the crypto industry.

On Sept. 8, Fitch Ratings asserted it “appears probable” that Evergrande will default on its debts, with the firm having since conceded that it will be unable to sell properties or other assets in its possession quickly enough to service its rapidly mounting debts.