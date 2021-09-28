Does BIO-key International Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio? By StockNews

© Reuters. Does BIO-key International Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?



Biometric identity and access management solutions provider BIO-key International (NASDAQ:) has made key advancements in IDaaS cloud offering to tap growing IT security opportunities and cybersecurity demand. However, given the company’s negative profit margin and unstable financials, will it be able to maintain its market standing and keep attracting investors’ attention? Let’s find out.Identity and access management (IAM) platform BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) offers fingerprint identification biometric technology to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and worldwide. Growing demand for BKYI’s PortalGuard cloud-hosted IDaaS solution and expanded customer reach through its Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program have garnered investors’ attention, as evident from the stock’s 13.6% gains over the past month.

However, the stock has declined 8.7% over the past three months. While BKYI’s continued investment in product development and innovation should strengthen its position in the market as the need for enhanced digital protection has never been greater than now, its negative profit margin could make investors nervous.

Here’s what could influence BKYI’s performance in the coming months:

