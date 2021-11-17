Docebo Announced as One of Deloitte’s 2021 Enterprise Fast 15™ Under the Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ Winners for the Second Consecutive Year

TORONTO — Docebo Inc. ( NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO ) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced as a winner of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ in the category of Enterprise Fast 15 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™. The program recognizes Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Docebo continues to raise the technology standard for companies across Canada as they ranked 7th for the Enterprise Fast 15 category under the Technology Fast 50 and 429th for the Technology Fast 500.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Docebo’s year-to-date revenue growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 68.6%.

Docebo’s SVP, Customer Experience, Jared Cook, credits the Docebo team and the company’s continuous drive to provide innovative solutions for learning with the company’s 68.6% revenue growth year-to-date in 2021. “Today’s recognition from Deloitte is demonstrative of our commitment to our customers,” said Cook. ”We are honoured to have been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Canada. Deloitte’s culture of innovation and industry leadership aligns perfectly with our goal to provide innovative ways for our customers to train their employees, customers, and partners and will continue to build on our technology to offer the most effective learning experience in the market.”

“Each year, the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate , vice-chair, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

Docebo previously ranked 5th for the Enterprise Fast 15 category under the Technology Fast 50 and 315th for the Technology Fast 500 in 2020.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27 th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.