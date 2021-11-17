Docebo Announced as One of Deloitte’s 2021 Enterprise Fast 15™ Under the Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ Winners for the Second Consecutive Year

Article content
Attributes 68.6% Year-to-Date Revenue Growth to Continued Customer Momentum and Innovation including the Launch of Docebo Learning Suite
TORONTO — Docebo Inc. ( NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO ) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced as a winner of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ in the category of Enterprise Fast 15 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™. The program recognizes Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Docebo continues to raise the technology standard for companies across Canada as they ranked 7th for the Enterprise Fast 15 category under the Technology Fast 50 and 429th for the Technology Fast 500.
Article content
The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Docebo’s year-to-date revenue growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 68.6%.
Docebo’s SVP, Customer Experience, Jared Cook, credits the Docebo team and the company’s continuous drive to provide innovative solutions for learning with the company’s 68.6% revenue growth year-to-date in 2021. “Today’s recognition from Deloitte is demonstrative of our commitment to our customers,” said Cook. ”We are honoured to have been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Canada. Deloitte’s culture of innovation and industry leadership aligns perfectly with our goal to provide innovative ways for our customers to train their employees, customers, and partners and will continue to build on our technology to offer the most effective learning experience in the market.”
“Each year, the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate , vice-chair, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”
“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”
Docebo previously ranked 5th for the Enterprise Fast 15 category under the Technology Fast 50 and 315th for the Technology Fast 500 in 2020.
About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 27 th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
Article content
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Docebo
Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005820/en/
Contacts
Ronda Morra
Global Director, PR & Communications
ronda.morra@docebo.com
781-589-7226
Dennis Fong
Investor Relations
investors@docebo.com
(416) 283-9930
#distro