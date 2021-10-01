DJ Paul Oakenfold to launch album on Cardano, NFL confirms NFTs, and more By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Cardano’s daggy dad turns DJ

founder Charles Hoskinson has teamed up with legendary electronic dance music (EDM) DJ Paul Oakenfold to launch a tokenized album on Cardano.

Oakenfold is a three-time Grammy Award nominee and his career in the music industry spans back to the early 1980s. His upcoming album dubbed “Zombie Lobster” was announced during the Cardano summit on Sept. 27.

DJ Chaz the Hosk-Cat (Twitter (NYSE:))

Become a Stoner Cats star

NFL confirms partnership with Dapper Labs

DC enters the NFT sector

Comic Book NFTs (DC Comics)

Roundup