District Attorney Will Not File Charges Against Britney Spears For Altercation With Housekeeper

As of Wednesday, Britney Spears is in the clear in regards to assault charges. In August, the singer’s housekeeper reported a physical altercation with Britney. Authorities forwarded the case to the district attorney’s office for review. According to a recent press release from District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, Britney “will not be charged with any crimes related to [the] incident.”

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service at Britney’s home on August 16, 2021. The housekeeper later filed a report detailing an argument with Britney. The specifics aren’t given, but officials say the dog’s veterinary care was the cause of the altercation. Britney allegedly slapped a cell phone out of the housekeeper’s hand.

Nonetheless, officials will not be moving forward with charges. The case was reviewed by Misdemeanor Unit Supervisor Blake Heller. After review, Blake found insufficient evidence to support a crime.

Additionally, the housekeeper did not sustain any visible injuries during the exchange. The housekeeper did report damage to the screen protector, but Blake did not deem it as “significant damage” in his review.

As previously reported, Britney has been locked in a battle to end her conservatorship. Her father Jamie Spears agreed to step down as the conservator of her estate after 13 years. However, he is seeking a huge payout of two million dollars to allegedly fund legal fees and his efforts to remain current in his industry.

Britney’s new lawyer Matthew Rosengart, on the other hand, is not here for Jamie cashing out like that!

“This is not about him. It is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal,” Matthew said. “Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do.”

