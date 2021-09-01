Disney to move Hotstar content to Hulu, ESPN+ in U.S.

Article content Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday that content from its streaming service Hotstar — home to India’s IPL cricket tournament and original shows like “Aarya” — will migrate to its ESPN+ and Hulu streaming platforms in the United States. Disney, which has 174 million paying customers across its four streaming services, is looking to slowly consolidate its content into a Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+ and more than 100,000 movies, TV episodes as well as sports events.

Article content Sports content from Hotstar will move to ESPN+, and Hotstar movies as well as TV shows will migrate to Hulu, which is home to series like “The Handmaid’s Tale.” A Hotstar annual subscription costs $49.99 per year, while the Disney Bundle, which starts at $13.99 per month, will cost subscribers at least $167.88 for a year. Hotstar users in the U.S. will receive a redemption code to avail an offer to shift their subscriptions to the entire Disney bundle, at no cost. IPL COMES TO ESPN+ Hotstar is popular in India as it streams Bollywood movies, local TV shows and cricket tournaments. In the first half of 2021, the Hotstar mobile app had only about 0.04% market share of installs among the top 100 streaming services in the U.S, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower. In cricket-crazy India, however, it had a 29% market share of all new downloads among the top 100 mobile streaming video on demand apps.