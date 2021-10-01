Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over ‘Black Widow’ movie

Article content

LOS ANGELES — Walt Disney Co and actress Scarlett Johansson have resolved their legal dispute stemming from the release of her Marvel superhero movie “Black Widow,” the company and the performer said jointly on Thursday.

The terms of their settlement were not disclosed.

Johansson, 36, sued Disney in July, accusing the company of breaching her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it was playing in theaters.

Her complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy for “Black Widow” had reduced her compensation, which she said was to be based in part on box office receipts from what was supposed to be an exclusive run in cinemas.