Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over ‘Black Widow’ movie

Article content LOS ANGELES — Walt Disney Co and actress Scarlett Johansson have resolved their legal dispute stemming from the release of her Marvel superhero movie “Black Widow,” the company and the performer said jointly on Thursday. Terms of the settlement between Disney and Johansson’s Periwinkle Entertainment company were not disclosed. Johansson, 36, sued Disney in July, accusing the entertainment giant of breaching her contract when the company offered the movie on its subscription streaming service Disney+ at the same time the film was playing in theaters.

Article content Her complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, argued that the dual-release strategy for “Black Widow” had reduced her compensation, which she said was to be based in part on box office receipts from an exclusive run in cinemas. Disney had countered at the time that there was “no merit” to the lawsuit and asserted that the studio had complied with terms of Johansson’s contract. The company also said then that Johansson’s lawsuit demonstrated a “callous disregard” for the risks to movie audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dispute was closely watched for possible ramifications in Hollywood as media companies seek to build their streaming services by offering premium content to lure in subscribers.