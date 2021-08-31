Disney Gains as It Launches Star+ Streaming Service in Latin America By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Walt Disney stock (NYSE:) rose 1.5% Tuesday as the media and entertainment giant launched its Star+ streaming service in Latin America.

Star+ is part of the Disney+ streaming app in most markets, but that’s not the case in Latin America. The launch is a key milestone for the company as it takes its streaming operations to more countries to take on Netflix (NASDAQ:) and emerging rivals like Discovery (NASDAQ:), ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:) and Comcast (NASDAQ:).

Disney will offer both scripted and unscripted fare in the region as well as live sports from ESPN. The offering includes originals, animated comedies and movie premieres.

The services will cost between $6.30 and $10 per month. Those choosing to take both Star+ and Disney+, will get discounts.

Disney+ had 116 million paying customers as on July 3, more than doubling its base in a year. Netflix had 209 million subscribers at the end of June.