Disney Cruise Line mandates vaccination on Bahamas ship By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Disney Dream, a Disney Cruise Lines’ ship, sails to the Bahamas on the first Disney cruise for paying customers since they were stopped during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, from Port Canaveral in Florida, U.S., August 9, 2021. R



(Reuters) – Walt Disney (NYSE:) Co’s cruise division said on Tuesday it will require vaccination proof from all passengers above the age of 12 traveling from Florida to the Bahamas, as the COVID-19 Delta variant sweeps across the United States.

For sailings beginning Sept. 3, travelers under the age of 12 will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test, the cruise operator said in a blog https://disneycruise.disney.go.com/guest-services/advisory. It also plans to cancel the Sept. 4 “Disney Fantasy” sailing.

Disney’s cruise line had earlier said it did not insist on vaccinations, but the change in stance comes after the U.S. health regulator asked people at a high risk of severe COVID-19 illness to avoid cruises irrespective of vaccination status.

The Bahamas, a major hub for cruises, has also said it would not allow those ships to dock in the country unless all passengers 12 and older provide proof of vaccination.

Carnival (NYSE:) Corp’s namesake cruise line said on Sunday it requires vaccination proof for all passengers aged 12 and above.