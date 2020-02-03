Disha Patani sizzles on Malang's last song titled Hui Malang



Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu have joined for the first time for a project. Mohit Suri is the director, who has brought this new team together for his next Malang. The film revolves around the lives of four people, who kill for emotion and have different motivations to do so. The trailer and the songs of the movie have been really good. Malang will hit theaters on February 7, 2020.



But the creators keep alive the enthusiasm for the project by feeding the public with contributions about the film on a regular basis. Today, the creators released a new song from the movie titled Hui Malang. Filmed in Disha, the track is cheerful and makes one want to dance instantly. Disha looks very sexy in the song and is seen flaunting some sexy movements. Sung by Asees Kaur and composed by Ved Sharma, the song will surely rise on the music charts soon. Watch the song here.