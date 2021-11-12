Discord drops Ethereum and NFT integration plans after backlash By Cointelegraph

Popular community messaging app Discord has been forced to walk back its integration plans with (ETH)-based NFTs following strong backlash from a significant number of its user base.
The pushback started on Nov. 9 after Discord’s founder and CEO Jason Citron tweeted “probably nothing” accompanied by a screenshot of the app’s user settings page that displayed an ETH logo and option to connect digital wallets such as MetaMask and Wallet Connect.
