Discord community splits as CEO unveils pre-released Ethereum integration By Cointelegraph

Instant messaging platform Discord may soon launch support for MetaMask and WalletConnect integrations as evidenced by a pre-release screenshot shared by the platform’s CEO, Jason Citron. However, a portion of the Discord community raised concerns about the update while threatening to cancel its Nitro subscriptions.

Citron’s announcement of the upcoming blockchain integration came as a reply to a tweet from Packy McCormick (NYSE:), founder of Not Boring, sharing an article that read: