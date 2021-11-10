Discord CEO unveils pre-released Ethereum integration, some users are unhappy By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
Discord CEO unveils pre-released Ethereum integration, some users are unhappy

Judging by a pre-release screenshot shared by Discord’s CEO Jason Citron, the instant messaging platform might soon support MetaMask and WalletConnect integrations.

The CEO’s announcement about the upcoming blockchain integration came as a response to a tweet from the founder of Not Boring, Packy McCormick (NYSE:), who shared an article that read:

Imagine a human website. Imagine a place where dank memes flow like honey. Imagine a place where potatoes thrive. Imagine a place where humans and bots live in harmony. Imagine, in other words, a place like Discord.

While the screenshot of the pre-released Discord application shared by Citron aims to promote crypto adoption, the gaming community opposed the move by emphasizing the challenges faced by the ecosystem in the form of carbon emissions, money laundering, and vulnerabilities within the non-fungible token (NFT) market.

In addition, the announcement stirred numerous users to terminate their subscriptions with Discord Nitro, which is the platform’s premium service offering, which costs $4.99 per month and $49.99 for a year.

A Discord user Olivia expressed her opinion via Twitter (NYSE:)

On the flip side, some users from the gaming community are quite optimistic, claiming that the move is a step in the right direction. Another user named Bryce NFT responded to Olivia saying:

You really just called the NFT space a ponzi scheme without valid evidence. Don’t comment on anything when you have no idea about the space.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR