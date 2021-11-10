Discord CEO unveils pre-released Ethereum integration, some users are unhappy By BTC Peers

Discord CEO unveils pre-released Ethereum integration, some users are unhappy



Judging by a pre-release screenshot shared by Discord’s CEO Jason Citron, the instant messaging platform might soon support MetaMask and WalletConnect integrations.

The CEO’s announcement about the upcoming blockchain integration came as a response to a tweet from the founder of Not Boring, Packy McCormick (NYSE:), who shared an article that read:

While the screenshot of the pre-released Discord application shared by Citron aims to promote crypto adoption, the gaming community opposed the move by emphasizing the challenges faced by the ecosystem in the form of carbon emissions, money laundering, and vulnerabilities within the non-fungible token (NFT) market.

In addition, the announcement stirred numerous users to terminate their subscriptions with Discord Nitro, which is the platform’s premium service offering, which costs $4.99 per month and $49.99 for a year.

A Discord user Olivia expressed her opinion via Twitter (NYSE:)

Implementing NFTs in discord would result in bad PR, and a drop in Nitro subscriptions as a large amount of people cancel. NFTs cause environmental damage, and are mainly used for tax evasion&money laundering. The entire thing is a ponzi scheme. Do not connect discord to this. — Olivia Wertheimer (Open to opportunities!) (@kingdomfantasy6) November 8, 2021

On the flip side, some users from the gaming community are quite optimistic, claiming that the move is a step in the right direction. Another user named Bryce NFT responded to Olivia saying:

You really just called the NFT space a ponzi scheme without valid evidence. Don’t comment on anything when you have no idea about the space.

