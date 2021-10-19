Directors Who Cast Their Significant Others



Getty Images / FX / Everett Collection



Angel has told Attitude that his relationship with Janet has informed his Pose performance. He said, “I came home to this amazing Black trans woman who was so open and so vulnerable on so many levels, and so willing to share her experiences and open herself up to me so that I can really, really see her in all her emotions. All that ever did was make me want to take better care and more care of the Black trans women on set, because I had this amazing woman that I want to love on, that I want to take care of, that I want to see grow and see prosper and keep protected and safe in this world that often does not take care of and protect Black trans women.”