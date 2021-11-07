Dionne Warwick’s SNL Appearance Was Perfect

Bradly Lamb
What’s better than one Dionne Warwick? Two, duh.

Last night’s Saturday Night Life featured a special appearance from not one, but TWO Dionne Warwicks.

The living legend stopped by as one of the guests on “The Dionne Warwick Talk Show,” a recurring sketch that stars cast member Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick.


She gives her opinions on modern music stars (generally unimpressed), Wendy Williams (her nemesis), and keeps interrupting people to sing her own hits. The sketch was inspired by Dionne’s real-life Twitter presence, which is hilarious. 

The sketch is an opportunity for some of the cast to bust out their celebrity impressions, and this time was no exception.


That’s Chloe Fineman as Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson as Post Malone, and host Kieran Culkin as Jason Mraz.

Ed Sheeran, who was the musical guest last night, also came to talk to “Dionne.”

Eventually, “Dionne” got tired of “interviewing people who are not icons,” and introduced the most iconic guest of all…herself!

Fake Dionne asked real Dionne some pressing questions.

And they wrapped it all up by dueting on “What The World Needs Now Is Love.”

