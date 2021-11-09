Digital Mango Joins Tezos Ecosystem As A Corporate Baker By DailyCoin

Digital Mango Joins Tezos Ecosystem As A Corporate Baker



Today, Digital Mango, a consultancy firm that helps democratising investment in photovoltaics, has formally announced that it has expanded its involvement within the Tezos ecosystem by becoming a corporate baker. By officially becoming a baker, Digital Mango will now validate transactions (blocks) and add them to the Tezos blockchain.

As a baker, Digital Mango will have different roles to play in Tezos governance: in addition to validating the transactions, it will be at the core of the protocol’s evolution by having voting rights proportional to the sum of the tez (Tezos tokens) it stakes and those which are delegated to it.

Digital Mango will be responsible for the design and planning of commercial and/or community scale photovoltaic projects to make sure that they get all the way to completion and beyond, while relying on a unique crowdfunding model using blockchain technology to finance them.

Jim Dowling, Digital Mango representative, added:

“Becoming a corporate baker on Tezos came naturally, it is the only fully operational smart contract enabled blockchain which is coherent with our objectives and values. In addition to this we were drawn to Tezos because of its forkless nature which makes it perfect for issuing security tokens.”

Tezos is an open-source platform that addresses key barriers facing blockchain adoption for assets and applications backed by a global community of validators, researchers, and builders. Digital Mango launched delegations services around Tezos and seeks to become a pro-active participant of the Tezos ecosystem.

Last month, Digital Mango baked its first block on the Tezos blockchain. To celebrate, they commissioned digital artist Kevin Ufarte to create a digital collectible or non-fungible token (NFT). He has minted 31 copies of an image, on the Kalamint platform, which encapsulates the essential elements of what it means to be a digital mango.

The next five delegates to the Digital Mango baker, who also sign up to the company newsletter, will win a copy of this exclusive artwork.

Thibaut Chessé, Adoption Manager in France at Nomadic Labs, commented:

“We are particularly delighted to welcome Digital Mango as a corporate baker to the Tezos ecosystem; Diversifying our corporate baker network with non crypto-native participants is an essential step for Tezos to bridge with the real economy.”

Continue reading on DailyCoin