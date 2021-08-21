Digital intelligence must overcome challenges to solving crypto crimes By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Digital intelligence must overcome challenges to solving crypto crimes



While the value of cryptocurrencies has varied wildly in the last year, this has not diminished crypto’s attractiveness to criminals. Many of them are moving their illegal activities underground and outside the view of law enforcement. Because of the public nature of most blockchains, however, this rapid movement shouldn’t be a major concern to law enforcement agencies. With the right tools and training, following the proceeds of crypto-enabled crime is actually not as difficult as it may seem.

However, intelligence agencies must have a cryptocurrency investigation plan that includes the right tools to lawfully collect digital evidence and the properly trained personnel to investigate these types of crimes when they arise.

1. Using cryptocurrency as proceeds of crimes

2. Money laundering and hiding financial activity

3. Crypto on crypto crime

Leeor Ben-Peretz is the chief strategy officer at Cellebrite, where he leads strategy and corporate business development functions. He brings over 20 years of experience in the forensic, telecom and software security markets, having served in key business development and product management-related positions at industry-leading companies such as Aladdin Knowledge Systems, Pelephone Communications, Comverse and InfoGin. Leeor holds an Executive MBA degree from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a B.A. in business and economics from the Academic College of Tel-Aviv.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph