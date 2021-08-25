Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Meditation app Headspace and video-based therapy services provider Ginger said on Wednesday they would merge to create a large and affordable digital mental health and wellbeing platform.

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on people’s mental health, digital health firms have seen a surge in demand for their services and are trying to boost their offerings.

The deal follows a $100 million investment in Ginger led by investment firm Blackstone in March.

Terms of the merger were not disclosed by the companies.