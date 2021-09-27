Digital dollar advocate will retire as Dallas Fed president By Cointelegraph

In a Sept. 27 announcement, the Dallas Fed said Kaplan, its 13th president and CEO, would be retiring beginning Oct. 8. The 64-year-old cited recent attention to his “financial disclosure risks” in his decision to step down, likely referring to news outlets reporting that he had traded stocks in companies including Apple (NASDAQ:), Alibaba (NYSE:), Amazon (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:), Google (NASDAQ:) and Tesla (NASDAQ:) in 2020 while casting his vote on U.S. monetary policy.

Rob Kaplan, the president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas will step down from his position after more than six years.

