Digital Currency Group sells $700M of shares for investors to take profits By Cointelegraph

Digital Currency Group (DCG), one of the largest companies in the cryptocurrency industry, has completed a major secondary investment round led by Japanese financial giant SoftBank.

DCG has sold $700 million worth of shares to companies like Google’s parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ:), to bring its valuation to more than $10 billion, the company officially announced Monday.