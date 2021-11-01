Digital Currency Group sells $700M of shares for investors to take profits By Cointelegraph

Digital Currency Group (DCG), one of the largest companies in the cryptocurrency industry, has completed a major secondary investment round led by Japanese financial giant SoftBank.
DCG has sold $700 million worth of shares to companies like Google’s parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ:), to bring its valuation to more than $10 billion, the company officially announced Monday.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.