Digital asset manager Monochrome valued at $15M following Series A By Cointelegraph

Australian digital asset manager Monochrome has concluded a $1.8 million Series A fundraiser led by some of crypto’s most influential entrepreneurs, underscoring the growing potential of institutional-grade crypto-asset solutions.
The cash injection will be used by Monochrome to develop new products specializing in (BTC) and other digital assets, the company said. The Series A was co-led by creator Charlie Lee, Blockstream chief strategy officer Samson Mow, former Binance CFO Wei Zhou and Kain Warwick, the founder of Blueshyft and DeFi protocol Synthetix. Following the raise, Monochrome’s total valuation was estimated to be worth roughly $15 million.
