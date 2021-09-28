Digital asset exchange Kraken to pay $1.25 mln penalty to settle U.S. CFTC charges

Article content

WASHINGTON — Kraken, one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the United States, will pay a $1.25 million civil fine to settle U.S. charges it illegally offered certain transactions in digital assets, including Bitcoin.

From June 2020 to July 2021, Payward Ventures Inc, doing business as Kraken, offered margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets to U.S. customers who were not eligible, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said in a statement. The firm also acted as a futures commission merchant without registering as one with the agency.