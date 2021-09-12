Diem struggling to win over officials in Washington despite rebranding efforts By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Facebook’s ambitious digital currency payment project Diem is yet to get off the ground despite concerted attempts to win over financial regulators.

According to The Washington Post on Friday, Diem is facing difficulties smoothening regulatory wrinkles with senior policymakers in the Biden administration.