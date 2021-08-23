Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

China’s ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc has suspended its plans to launch in Britain and continental Europe, The Telegraph reported on Monday. (https://bit.ly/2WaN29Z)

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)