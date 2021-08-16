Didi says will be more transparent on drivers’ income after criticism

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BEIJING — China’s Didi Global Inc said on Monday drivers in several Chinese cities will be able to know details on how Didi pays them, the first big move by the ride-hailing giant after it was criticized by state media that it pays drivers unfairly.

In a post on Weibo, Didi said drivers in seven Chinese cities will be the first to know details of how much they get and how much passengers pay for each rides.

Didi will continue to adjust its pricing strategy after receiving drivers’ responses, it said.