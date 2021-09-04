Didi denies reports that Beijing city is coordinating companies to invest in it By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s ride hailing giant Didi global inc said on Saturday that media reports that the Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are incorrect.
Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, that China’s capital city is considering taking Didi under state control and has proposed that government-run firms invest in Didi.
