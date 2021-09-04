Didi denies reports that Beijing city is coordinating companies to invest in it

Article content

BEIJING — China’s ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Saturday that media reports that the Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are not correct.

“Didi is currently actively and fully cooperating with cybersecurity probe, foreign media reports that Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are incorrect,” it said on Weibo.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, that China’s capital city was considering taking Didi under state control and had proposed that government-run firms invest in it.