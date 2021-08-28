Diddy’s Daughters Rock Matching Leopard Dresses In Venice: Photo – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Diddy’s daughters Chance, Jessie James, and D’Lila Star twinned in matching leopard-print dresses in Venice. The family is in Italy for Dolce & Gabbana’s three-day fashion event.

Allow Diddy’s daughters to make the case for three-way matching outfits. The rapper and producer, real name Sean Combs, 51, and three of his daughters are in Italy for Dolce & Gabbana’s three-day fashion event. A fashion event calls for a good fashion moment, and Diddy’s daughters Chance, 15, Jessie James, 14, and D’Lila Star, 14, got the memo: the trio wore matching leopard dresses ahead of the festivities on Friday, Aug. 27.

Twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star opted for the same billowing off-the-shoulder leopard dress and black clutch bags, while sister Chance wore a shorter version with a cream purse. Dad Diddy could be seen trailing close behind his stylish daughters, opting for casual gray shorts and a striped long sleeve. He finished the look with red slip-on shoes.

The producer shares his daughters with former partners: Chance with ex Sarah Chapman, and twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star with the late Kim Porter. Diddy also shares sons Christian, 23, and Quincy, 30, with Kim, and another son, Justin, 27, with ex Misa Hylton. He and his daughters are in Venice for the unveiling of Dolce & Gabbana’s new collections.

The three-day event begins on August 28 and will showcase new haute couture and jewelry pieces from the Italian luxury fashion house. The newest creations will pay homage to Venice’s “artistic legacy and manufacturing legacy” against the backdrop of renowned landmarks, per the press release. Sharon Stone, Bebe Rexha, and Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni, 17, are among the star-studded attendees.

Diddy’s Italian trip with his daughters come after the girls joined their famous dad for his photoshoot with Vanity Fair for the magazine’s September 2021 issue. In the interview, Diddy reflected on his life and how the loss of Kim, who died in 2018 from lobar pneumonia at the age of 47, has affected him. “I am the happiest I’ve ever been in life, I laugh the most, I smile the most, I breathe the most,” he said.

He added of losing the mother of three of his children: “I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. ‘Cause I was like, man, you had it,” Diddy said. “I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time… I look at my life as I got a second chance. I’m on my second mountain.”