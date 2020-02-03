Diddy's bodyguard suggests that Mase could have set Biggie to get shot!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
36
Logo

The murder of Christopher "Biggie,quot; Wallace in 1997 was never solved. And for the past 20 years, there have been all kinds of theories about who killed the legendary rapper and why.

Over the weekend, Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, has just made a surprising new claim. In a new video, Gene suggests that Bad Boy artist Mase may have been involved in the murder of Biggie.

Mase called Gene's YouTube show and called him a liar. According to Mase, Gene used to be an honest guy, but now he's lying for YouTube ratings and clicks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here