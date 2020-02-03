Diddy's bodyguard suggests that Mase could have set Biggie to get shot!

The murder of Christopher "Biggie,quot; Wallace in 1997 was never solved. And for the past 20 years, there have been all kinds of theories about who killed the legendary rapper and why.

Over the weekend, Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, has just made a surprising new claim. In a new video, Gene suggests that Bad Boy artist Mase may have been involved in the murder of Biggie.

Mase called Gene's YouTube show and called him a liar. According to Mase, Gene used to be an honest guy, but now he's lying for YouTube ratings and clicks.

Gene defended himself, confronting Mase about what he calls suspicious behavior. Gene asked Mase why he didn't go to the party the night Biggie was killed. Mase told him that he was in a hotel room with R,amp;B singer Brandy.

But Gene contradicted the rapper. He claims that Mase told him that Brandy wanted to go to the party, but that it was Mase who didn't want to go.

Mase and Brandy were dating at that time.

The discussion heated up, and Mase finally hung up the phone.

Here is the video: