Diddy Shows Off His Combs Air Private Jet Featuring ‘All Black Everything’

Whew! Roommates, Diddy slid through Instagram on Thursday evening with the ultimate, luxurious flex. The music and business mogul posted two videos to his Instagram Story that give an insider look at his Combs Air private jet.

By now, folks should know Diddy doesn’t play when it comes to having the best of the best! So, it’s no surprise he’d apply the same logic to how he travels in the clouds. For Diddy, sky time allegedly happens in a huge, matte black plane!

“Black excellence, all black everything,” Diddy said. “All Black crew, greatest pilots in the world. Yessir.”

This brag is partially in reference to the three-person crew seen in one of the videos he shared! The trio stands at the foot of the plane stairs, as Diddy walks towards them to climb aboard. Next to the stairs, there’s a black and white rug reminding folks that a flight on this plane is courtesy of Combs Air! TUH!

In the videos, Diddy walks up the stairs to enter his private sky bird, but not before giving us a closer look at his clean-cut crew. Dressed in all black, all three employees stand in a professional “head high” manner as Diddy breezes past them.

Then, Diddy brings viewers into his private space. First, he walks through a kitchenette area boasting caramel and dark brown colors. Then, we get a glimpse of the cream-colored, spacious seating. Meanwhile, Diddy is heard bragging on the plane’s colors.

“Let me go inside with them light peanut butter guts,” Diddy said. “All matte black, peanut butter guts.”

And what’s a flight without snacks? Not Combs Air, obviously, because Diddy’s snack bar is decked out. Think movie theater snack counter, plus fresh fruit, veggies and meat plates and you’ve got the gist of how flyers on Combs Air are living it up.

His tour ends in what looks like a bedroom area, featuring a bed and a basics tray featuring things like water and a book.

“Ay yo, this for motivation,” Diddy said before the clip cuts off.

Well, motivated we definitely are Brother Love!

