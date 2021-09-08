Diddy Leaves Flirty Comment Under Yung Miami’s Photo After He Was All Boo’d Up With Joie Chavis

Diddy has been a busy man, it seems.

Roommates were shook Tuesday after we shared exclusive pics of Diddy and Joie Chavis all boo’d up on his mega yacht in Italy–mainly because less than a month ago he was rumored to be dating the City Girls’ Yung Miami.

Those Diddy and Yung Miami flames were fueled by a flirty video of him sitting on her lap JUST last month.

So when the pics of Diddy and Joie locking lips hit the page, fans were immediately questioning what happened to Caresha.

Welp, not long after those pics with Joie surfaced, Diddy was up under Yung Miami’s pics leaving a flirty comment, confusing folks even more.

Yung Miami posted herself wearing red from head to toe with the caption, “Baddest b***h out the city” to which Diddy replied, “F**k it up den!”

Yung Miami’s fans jumped down Diddy’s throat under his comment.

“@Diddy bro typed this while he was on the boat with another baddy,” one fan said.

“@Diddy now puff we done seen you on that yacht,” another joked.

Here’s what other fans had to say about this whole Joie and Diddy situation:

Diddy linked up with Joie in Italy after he was out there celebrating his daughters walking in the D&G fashion show in Venice. In the photos you see Diddy and Joie laughing, cuddling, kissing and speaking intimately while they enjoy their getaway. As you know, Joie is the mother of Bow Wow’s daughter, Shai and Future’s son, Hendrix.

Now if we really wanted to play 2 degrees of separation, let’s not forget Diddy was dating Lori Harvey right before she began dating Future. And as far as Diddy and Bow Wow, well… they go wayyyyy back.

